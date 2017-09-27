F1 Raceweek: Ferrari eye history & Hulkenberg's mixed fortunes - Malaysian GP in numbers

The Formula One world championship heads to Malaysia this weekend as the title race hurtles towards a thrilling climax.

This Sunday sees Formula One wave farewell to the Malaysian Grand Prix as it drops off the calendar next year.

But the Sepang International Circuit should be set for a fitting send-off, with the championship still very much up for grabs.

There was incredible drama in Singapore last time out, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel crashing out.

Lewis Hamilton was the main beneficiary, holding his nerve to triumph and move 28 points clear in the standings.

Heading into the 15th round of 20, we take a look at a selection of Opta statistics and facts ahead of the final Malaysian GP.

7 - Malaysia is a happy hunting ground for Ferrari, with the Italian team having won a record seven races there.

4 - A quartet of those victories have been earned by Sebastian Vettel.

214 - Ferarri's pole tally is the joint highest in F1 history - they need one more to move past the record of 214 they share with Renault.

14 - It has been a one-sided affair in the Renault team, with Nico Hulkenberg having outperformed team-mate Jolyon Palmer in all 14 qualifying sessions.

129 - But it is not all good news for Hulkenberg, whose 129 races without a podium is the highest total in F1 history.

13 - Esteban Ocon has been a model of consistency, earning points in 13 of the 14 races, despite the Force India driver never finishing higher than fifth.

8 - Fernando Alonso won this race from eighth on the grid in 2012 - nobody has come from further back off the start line.

34 - Force India's Sergio Perez has been a familiar sight in the pits this year, stopping a record 34 times.

11 - This Sunday will mark 11 years since the legendary Michael Scumacher won his last race as an F1 driver, at the Chinese GP.