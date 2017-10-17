Formula One: Hamilton closing in, new faces and pink tyres as US Grand Prix looms

Austin welcomes the F1 title battle this weekend and there's plenty of chat coming out of the paddock ahead of the United States GP.

Four wins in the past five races have seen Lewis Hamilton pull 59 points clear of Sebastian Vettel and the Briton could wrap up the title at the United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton has won this race on five occasions – a record he shares with Michael Schumacher – and has topped the podium in four of the five to be held in Austin.

The Mercedes driver' form has earned praise from team boss Toto Wolff ahead of this weekend's race, and rightly so.

There will be debuts further down the grid as teams begin to prepare for 2018, while a familiar face has taken another step towards a remarkable return.

As the tyres change to pink in support of breast cancer, we take a look at the talk emerging from the world of Formula One ahead of the 17th race of the season.

HAMILTON HITTING THE RIGHT NOTES

Victory in Suzuka put Hamilton on the verge of a fourth world title and his form since Belgium has been "on another level" according to Mercedes boss Wolff.

If Hamilton can pull more than 75 points clear of Vettel this weekend, the title will be his.

Wolff said: "Lewis has driven brilliantly this year - and since the break in particular, he has been on another level.

"It has been impressive to watch him extracting everything from the car and working with the team to solve problems and improve even further.

"[But we] still [have] four races to go and 100 points to score: we can take nothing for granted. We approach every race with a healthy dose of scepticism rather than wishful thinking, and our focus must be on making sure we score every point within our reach this weekend in Austin."