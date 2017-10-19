F1 Raceweek: Hamilton dismisses title talk as Alonso eyes future challenge

Fernando Alonso has set sights on a third Formula One title, but Lewis Hamilton played down his chances of sealing a fourth at the US GP.

News of Fernando Alonso's contract extension at McLaren gave another storyline to what promises to be a thrilling United States Grand Prix.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton could win the title at Austin if the race falls his way, but the Mercedes star was giving little away in Thursday's driver briefing.

Brendon Hartley also spoke ahead of his F1 debut for Toro Rosso, while Carlos Sainz Jr and Nico Hulkenberg faced the media for the first time as Renault team-mates.



ALONSO PLOTS MCLAREN RESURGENCE

Alonso confirmed that his fresh deal with McLaren runs beyond the end of next season, with an eye on returning the famous squad to former glories as they hope a switch to Renault power can do the trick.

"We have enough to do for next year, to put McLaren again at the top of the grid and that’s the first priority right now," he said, before reflecting on a first competitive return to the States since taking part in the Indianapolis 500.

"I think on my personal side there are no other priorities than Formula One at the moment but with a door open for different series and different goals that I always believed that you need to win in other series if you want to be a more complete driver, a better driver, because motorsport is not only Formula One."



HAMILTON KEEPS HIS CARDS CLOSE

A Hamilton win, combined with Sebastian Vettel finishing outside the top five will see the Brit crowned champion in Austin for a second time in his career.

Not that the 32-year-old would entertain such talk...

"Nothing has changed for me," he said. "Everything is exactly the same as it was going into the last race, going into the second half of the season; it's exactly the same mentally for me. Maybe it's changed from your perspective, but for me it hasn't."

Just don't tell him that Ferrari have thrown away the title amid late-season reliability issues...