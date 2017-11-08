F1 Raceweek: Mercedes on the cusp of Interlagos history – Brazilian GP in numbers

Another win at the Brazilian Grand Prix would see Mercedes make history, while the locals may want to bring their umbrellas.

Lewis Hamilton recovered from a first-lap collision with rival Sebastian Vettel to win a fourth Formula One world championship last time out in Mexico and he can help Mercedes to a piece of Brazilian Grand Prix history this weekend.

A ninth-place finish was not enough to prevent Hamilton from becoming the most successful British driver in F1 history and he will be out to end the season in style at the last two races of the year.

The drivers' and constructors' championships have been decided in Mercedes' favour, but that does not mean there is nothing worth racing for at Interlagos this weekend.

Here, we take a look at the best numbers ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

4 - If either Hamilton or Valtteri Bottas chalks up the win for Mercedes, it will mark the first time a constructor has won four consecutive Brazilian GPs.

12 - Hamilton has started from the front of the grid on 11 occasions this season, if he gets one more he will match his personal best for a single campaign (12 in 2016).

4 - Gaining another pole may prove crucial for Hamilton, with the last four winners in Brazil having started at the head of the grid.

121 - Vettel's title bid may have fallen short this season, but the German can boast more points from the Brazilian GP than any other driver. Fernando Alonso is second on the list with 108.

8 - Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo has finished third on seven occasions in 2017. If he does so once more he will be the first man to do so eight times in one campaign.

23 - For 23 consecutive races, Hamilton has earned points. On only two occasions in F1 has this been bettered: Kimi Raikkonen (27), Michael Schumacher (24).

6 – Fans attending in Brazil this week may be well advised to bring their brollies. Since 2001, the Braziliain GP has been staged under rain six times – more than any other race in F1.

2008 - The last time Ferrari reached pole and won the race at Interlagos. It was the day Felipe Massa lost the F1 world title to Hamilton in dramatic circumstances. The home favourite will race for the last time at his home GP after announcing his retirement.