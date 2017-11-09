F1 Raceweek: Raikkonen targets 2018 title challenge

There are two races of the season left, but the attention of Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen has already turned to the 2018 campaign.

Kimi Raikkonen feels Ferrari "have come a long way from year to year" and the veteran Finn is determined to compete for the Formula One world title in 2018.

Raikkonen, who claimed his only F1 drivers' crown during his first spell with the Scuderia in 2007, is fifth in this season's standings, well off the pace of team-mate Sebastian Vettel and championship winner Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking ahead of the penultimate grand prix of the season in Brazil, the 38-year-old made it clear that his competitive instincts remain undimmed, even as he approaches the twilight of his career.

"Obviously I want to be fighting at the front every weekend and to be able to fight for the championship next year," Raikkonen said.

"We started this year pretty badly, we were not where we should have been, personally, on my side, I was not very happy with the set-up and it took quite a long time to figure it out. Since then it has been better, but we've also had too many DNF [did not finish] for different reasons.

"As a team we've come a long way from year to year, even from last year we've done a good step to get where we want. What we want is for Ferrari to win both championships, but I think we have the right tools to do it.

"We obviously aim to do better, because as a team we want to fight for the championship.

"It was better this year, but it can always be better."

While Raikkonen is plotting another potential shot at glory next year, Sunday's race at Interlagos will be the last on home soil for his former Ferrari colleague Felipe Massa, who is calling time on his career again after being lured back into action by Williams for the 2017 campaign.

"Actually it's my second retirement race in Brazil, but this time it is the last one for sure," Massa said.

"[I'm] definitely really looking forward to another amazing feeling to race at home and really enjoy the track that I grew up on for my last time in a Formula 1 car.

"So definitely looking forward and really hope we can have a nice race and a nice result to finish well."