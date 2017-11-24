F1 Raceweek: Scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are 2017's big winners, but there are scores to settle at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Formula One drivers' and constructors' titles may have been decided, but there is still plenty to play for at the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

With Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes having clinched those respective honours, there are scores to be settled elsewhere on the grid as the final standings take shape.

Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas could yet overtake Sebastian Vettel into second, with the Finn facing a 22-point deficit to the Ferrari driver.

An eighth-place finish would be enough for Vettel to cement his place.

Daniel Ricciardo (200 points) and Kimi Raikkonen (193) will fight it out for fourth and fifth, while the battle for supremacy within Force India – which has become heated on occasion this season – is going down to the wire.

Sergio Perez leads Esteban Ocon by nine points and, barring any disasters for the frontrunners or himself, looks safe in seventh place.

It is a similar story at Williams, where Felipe Massa will look to close his career by jumping ahead of team-mate Lance Stroll, who holds a two-point advantage over the Brazilian.

Only one driver who has been involved all season is yet to score a point, so Abu Dhabi represents a last chance for Sauber's Marcus Ericsson to avoid a 2017 duck.

WHAT WE LEARNED FROM PRACTICE

The main thing to note is that there was very little to choose between Mercedes and Ferrari, with Hamilton and Vettel taking a session apiece.

Vettel edged FP1 for Ferrari by 0.120 seconds from Hamilton, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen close behind (+0.148s) in third.

Both McLarens made it into the top 10 in an encouraging display and, while Verstappen's colleague Ricciardo could only manage 10th in the early session, he climbed to third in the second.

Ahead of Ricciardo in FP2, Hamilton finished 0.149s faster than Vettel, as the big three teams locked out the top six.