F1 Raceweek: Vettel backs under-fire Ferrari boss Arrivabene

Maurizio Arrivabene has come under fire, but Sebastian Vettel said he remains a key man at Ferrari.

Sebastian Vettel staunchly defended under-pressure Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene as Lewis Hamilton stands on the brink of a fourth Formula One world title at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Arrivabene's future has been called into question after a season that promised so much looks almost certain to result in Hamilton being crowned champion and Mercedes winning the constructors' championship – the latter already sealed in Austin last week.

Vettel gave Arrivabene his backing in a press conference in Mexico City on Thursday, while Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas were among the other drivers who faced the media.

VETTEL IN THE ARRIVABENE FAN CLUB

Vettel's title challenge has fallen away and he will not be able to catch Hamilton if the Brit finishes in the top five at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday.

The German is adamant that Arrivabene should stay on as team principal despite seeing his chances of taking the title slip away.

Asked if he would like Arrivabene to remain in the role, he replied: "Absolutely. What are his strengths? Look at the results. Look at where Ferrari was after 2014, how competitive Ferrari was in 2014 and how – sorry to say – what miserable shape it was.

"The spirit was down so I think he's the key person responsible for bringing most of that back and to make the team grow, to open things up, to change things that have been set like that for 20 years before that, just because they used to be like that.

"I think he has a very innovative and creative way of thinking. So I think he's the right man, he's a very strong leader, I think he's well respected – I know he's well respected by all the people...if you look at a hierarchical way, no matter which level of the company, so absolutely I'm a fan."