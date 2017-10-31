F1 reveals plans for cheaper, noisier engines

Noisier engines could be coming back to Formula One in 2021 after proposals for the next generation of power units were announced.

Formula One and the FIA have outlined proposals for the next generation of power units (PU), aimed at improving noise, reducing costs and making the sport a more level playing field.

The plans - intended to come into being in 2021 - were announced at a summit in Paris, attended by the FIA, F1 owners Liberty Media and representatives from current and potential manufacturers.

An FIA statement explained: "In line with the objectives outlined by the FIA for the future of these regulations, which include a reduction in cost, maintaining road relevance with hybrid technology and improving the sound of the cars and the appeal for the fans, manufacturer representatives were presented with a roadmap for the development of the next generation of regulations.

"The proposals shared today have been developed jointly by the FIA and by F1 using data and input from teams, power unit suppliers and outside experts, and the overall framework for the 2021 power unit definition will be in place and published by the FIA at the end of 2017.

"In order to uphold the objective of cost reduction, work will continue over the next 12 months to define certain elements of the power unit, but the design and development of the complete power unit will not be possible until all the information is released at the end of 2018. This aims to ensure that manufacturers continue to work on the current specification power unit.

"During the remaining part of 2017 and 2018, the FIA and F1 will also work with the teams to establish power unit test and development restrictions as well as other cost containment measures."

The reduction in noise has been one of the main criticisms of F1's hybrid era, with some fans believing the sound of the cars to be a major part of the sport's appeal.