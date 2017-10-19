FA's day of reckoning at Westminster drags organisation's reputation further through the dirt

You can say Mark Sampson used racially discriminatory language. You can say he made racially-charged comments to Eni Aluko about her family bringing Ebola with them to Wembley, or to Drew Spence about whether she had ever been arrested. You can say he was in contravention of the Equality Act, and that he should go on racial awareness training. But according to barrister Katharine Newton’s latest report into the Football Association’s serial incompetence, you can’t call him a racist. Because that would be unfair, you see.

A similar style of semantic ballet was visible in Parliament on Wednesday, as four high-ranking members of the FA were interrogated by a committee of MPs on l’affaire Aluko, l’affaire Sampson and much else besides. Simply put, a lot of things had gone wrong, yet conveniently most of those things were a long way in the past. And yes, they were all very sorry, but curiously not for things they had actually done. And yes, people had to be made accountable, but conveniently none of those people were actually in the room at the time.

“There certainly were systemic failures which contributed to the current mess,” said chairman Greg Clarke, although he insisted that the current lot were best placed to sort them. “A failure to consider the wider conduct issues emanating from that report,” said chief executive Martin Glenn on the issue of why Sampson remained in the job despite concerns over his behaviour being flagged up in 2015, but he insisted that things were different now. “We did the best we could,” said human resources director Rachel Brace of the shambolic initial investigation that cleared Sampson of making the comment to Spence without interviewing any of the players in the room at the time.

Meanwhile Dan Ashworth, the FA’s technical director, said very little of anything at all. Ashworth is probably best known for being the architect of the fabled “England DNA”, which urges English footballers to be bold, proactive, fluent and dictate terms. By contrast, you could argue that his contribution to the committee today - curt, stifled, almost heartbreaking in its lack of verve - was a far better analogue for the current side than anything the St George's Park marketing department could rustle up.