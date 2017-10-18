FA chief executive accused of 'blackmail' by Eni Aluko

Eni Aluko accused the chief executive of the Football Association, Martin Glenn, of “blackmail” on Wednesday after claiming he told her it would release the second part of a payout over the Mark Sampson scandal if she publicly declared the governing body was not institutionally racist.

Aluko made the explosive allegation to a parliamentary inquiry after sacked England Women manager Sampson was found guilty at the third time of asking of racially abusing her and team-mate Drew Spence.

The FA was forced to issue a humiliating apology after a reopened independent investigation decided that Sampson had told Aluko not to ensure her Nigerian relatives did not bring Ebola to a match at Wembley and had also asked her Chelsea team-mate Spence how many times she had been arrested.

During her evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media & Sport select committee, Aluko was asked about the FA withholding the second part of an £80,000 settlement she reached with the governing body earlier this year.

Aluko said she suspected the payment was deferred until after this summer’s European Championship because the FA feared she might blow the whistle publicly while working as a pundit for Channel 4 during the tournament.

She said: “I had one meeting with Martin Glenn and he said if I wrote a statement that the Football Association is not institutionally racist, they would release the payment.

“I believed that bordered on blackmail. I categorically refused to write any statement. It is not for me to say that the FA is not institutionally racist.

“For Martin Glenn to say I should say that in order to get a payment I was contractually agreed to is appalling.”

Quizzed on why she had still not received that money, she said: “The FA claimed I was defamatory in a tweet I sent and they felt they were legally entitled to withhold the payment. I disagree with that.

“They were keen for me to speak freely about the case. I have spoken factually about my views on how this case was handled and Sampson’s behaviour.”

In written evidence to the committee, Aluko also claimed that after she had been dropped by Sampson for what he said was “un-Lioness behaviour”, a group of actors was hired to role-play “Lioness standards” with the England squad.

She wrote: “I understand that one of the actresses was a black woman and that the pre-planned first role-play of the exercise involved this actress acting out bad behaviour and a selfish attitude in comparison to her teammates.

“I know that some England players were uncomfortable with this demonstration, because they believed the actress was perpetrating a negative and unfair perception of me. If this were an objective of the pre-planned exercise, this would constitute further evidence of a bullying and discriminatory culture.”

Sampson had been cleared of racially abusing Aluko and Spence by two previous inquiries but, in a stunning vindication of the most serious aspect of Aluko’s original complaint against him which Spence last month came forward to corroborate, independent barrister Katharine Newton found against him.

In a report published ahead of a grilling of senior FA executives by the select committee, Newton wrote: “I have concluded that on two separate occasions, MS has made ill-judged attempts at humour, which, as a matter of law, were discriminatory on the grounds of race within the meaning of the Equality Act 2010. However that is not the same as concluding that MS is racist. In fact, I consider it fundamentally important to emphasise that I have not concluded that MS is a racist.

“However, given my findings in respect of these two comments, I have re-considered each and every conclusion reached in my First Report in order to determine whether or not that should remain. Having done so, I conclude that they should. The fact that MS made these comments does not necessarily mean that he also subjected EA to a course of bullying and discriminatory conduct in respect of other matters. I have re-read and re-considered all the written evidence including all the transcripts of interviews and all the underlying documents, and conclude that my original conclusions on the other individual allegations and also the umbrella allegation of a continuing course of discriminatory, bullying and victimisation should remain untouched.”

Newton also said that had Sampson - sacked last month for “inappropriate” relationships with female players in his previous job - still be in post, she would be making an “express recommendation that he should attend equal opportunities and diversity training as soon as possible”.

She also recommended “all FA employees” were trained in equal opportunities and diversity matters “at the earliest opportunity”, with a particular focus on “banter” and “jokes” in a football environment.

Responding to the report, FA chief executive Martin Glenn said: “On behalf of the Football Association, I would like to sincerely apologise to Eniola Aluko and Drew Spence.

“Based on new evidence submitted to independent barrister Katharine Newton, she has now found that they were both subject to discriminatory remarks made by an FA employee. This is not acceptable.

“In her final report, Katharine Newton concluded that, on two separate occasions, Mark Sampson made ill-judged attempts at humour, which, as a matter of law, were discriminatory on grounds of race within the meaning of the Equality Act 2010. Katharine Newton did, however, conclude that Mark Sampson was not racist.

“She also concluded that there was no evidence to support the allegations that Eniola Aluko was subjected to ‘a course of bullying and discriminatory conduct’ by Mark Sampson.

“Our ambition has always been to find the truth and take swift and appropriate action if needed. It was our decision to have the original, second and final investigation to ensure that due diligence was taken.

“It is regrettable that Eniola did not participate in the first external investigation as this would have enabled Katharine Newton to conduct and complete her investigation sooner.

“We will fully support the recommendations from the report.”

Upon sacking Sampson last month, the FA stated his dismissal had nothing to do with the racism scandal to engulf him.

In a written submission to the committee, Aluko branded that “highly questionable”.