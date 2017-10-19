FA chiefs Greg Clarke and Martin Glenn told jobs safe despite 'jaw-droppingly inept' display at parliamentary hearing

Football Association chiefs Greg Clarke and Martin Glenn’s jobs were safe on Thursday night, despite a fresh wave of calls for them to resign or be sacked over the Mark Sampson scandal.

Telegraph Sport has learnt that Clarke, the chairman, and Glenn, the chief executive, have retained the full backing of the FA board in the wake of their car-crash appearance at a parliamentary hearing into one of the biggest crises in the organisation’s history.

The board was expected to convene an emergency teleconference on Thursday night to discuss the fallout from the FA’s public humiliation at the hands of Eni Aluko and the Digital, Culture, Media & Sport select committee. But, it is understood that, unless there are any further damning revelations, Clarke, Glenn, Dan Ashworth, the technical director, and Rachel Brace, the human resources director, will all be given the chance to make amends.

Telegraph Sport has also learnt the second instalment of Aluko’s pay-off from the FA is likely to be released to her following Wednesday’s explosive parliamentary hearing, at which she accused Glenn of “blackmail” – something he denied.

The aftershocks from that hearing were still being felt on Thursday as:

The sports minister called on the governing body to learn lessons from the “sorry saga” to ensure public confidence in its processes, while her shadow all but demanded Clarke and Glenn should go.

Members of the DCMS select committee queued up to state Clarke, Glenn, Ashworth and Brace should consider their positions.

One member branded Glenn’s position “untenable”, another dubbed the FA an “international embarrassment, while others called for the Government to consider imposing an independent regulator on the FA.

The chairman of Kick It Out confirmed that he disputed Clarke’s testimony about his own involvement in the fallout from the Aluko affair, raising the threat of the FA chairman being recalled by parliament.

None of this was set to affect the position of Clarke and Glenn, who the FA board still consider the best people to take the organisation forward, as well as acknowledging securing replacements of their calibre would be extremely difficult.

Directors were nevertheless expected to make it clear Clarke, Glenn, Ashworth and Brace did not show enough contrition or humility at the select committee hearing.

The Government also refused to call for resignations, with sports minister Tracey Crouch saying: “I hope that the FA learns lessons from this whole sorry saga to ensure that all in the sport and the wider public have faith in their processes and procedures.