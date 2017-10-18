FA chiefs Greg Clarke and Martin Glenn in battle to save their careers following Eni Aluko accusations
Football Association chiefs Greg Clarke and Martin Glenn were fighting for their careers and reputations on Wednesday night following an explosive parliamentary hearing into the Mark Sampson scandal and damning new accusations about their handling of it.
One of the biggest crises in the FA’s 154-year history reached a shocking level of intensity on the day that:
- Sampson was found guilty at the third time of asking of racially abusing Eni Aluko and Drew Spence, forcing the governing body into a humiliating apology.
- Aluko accused FA chief executive Glenn of “blackmail”, chairman Clarke of “disrespectfully dismissing” her complaint about Sampson, and technical director Dan Ashworth of ignoring her attempts to contact him.
- Glenn refused to apologise to Aluko over the FA’s handling of her allegations or to agree to release the second part of a payoff to her that it had withheld.
- Aluko claimed a black actress had been hired to demonstrate “bad behaviour” to the England squad after she had been axed by Sampson.
- Clarke lashed out at the players’ union and its chief executive and provoked outrage from the digital, culture, media and sport select committee after branding accusations of institutional racism against the FA as “fluff”.
- Glenn confirmed Sampson was considering a “wrongful dismissal” claim against the governing body.
- Committee chairman Damian Collins called for Clarke, Glenn, Ashworth and FA human resources director Rachel Brace to consider their positions.
The four executives at the centre of the Sampson scandal were subjected to an excruciating grilling by MPs shortly after it was revealed that he had been found guilty of telling Aluko to ensure her Nigerian relatives did not bring Ebola to a match at Wembley and of asking her Chelsea team-mate Spence how many times she had been arrested.
Sampson had been cleared of racially abusing the pair by two previous inquiries but, in a stunning vindication of the most serious aspect of Aluko’s original complaint against him, which Spence last month came forward to corroborate, independent barrister Katharine Newton found against him.
The verdict was announced moments before Aluko gave evidence to the select committee. She attacked both Ashworth and Clarke, the latter for his terse reply to an email from a senior executive at the Professional Footballers’ Association about claims her complaints had been covered up.
Clarke used his own evidence to launch an astonishing attack on the players’ union, accusing it of failing to understand he was forbidden from interfering in the case and also of walking away from child sexual-abuse survivors and other struggling former professionals.
He even hit out at the salary of its chief executive, Gordon Taylor, who on Wednesday night branded Clarke’s claims “false and untrue”.
But it was Glenn who faced the most serious accusation from Aluko, who was asked about the FA withholding the second part of an £80,000 settlement she reached with it this year.
Aluko said she suspected the payment was deferred until after the European Championship because the FA feared she might blow the whistle on the Sampson scandal while working as a pundit for Channel 4 during the tournament. She said: “I had one meeting with Martin Glenn and he said if I wrote a statement that the Football Association is not institutionally racist, they would release the payment.
“I believed that bordered on blackmail. I categorically refused to write any statement. It is not for me to say that the FA is not institutionally racist. For Martin Glenn to say I should say that in order to get a payment I was contractually agreed to is appalling.”
Glenn denied telling Aluko to publicly declare the FA was not institutionally racist but admitted discussing with her issuing a clarification to a Twitter post in August in which she had accused it of endorsing discrimination.
He also refused to confirm whether the outstanding instalment of her payoff would now be released, although Clarke indicated that should now happen.
In written evidence to the committee, Aluko claimed that after she had been dropped by Sampson for what he said was “un-Lioness behaviour”, actors were hired to role-play “Lioness standards”.
She wrote: “I understand that one of the actresses was a black woman and that the pre-planned first role-play of the exercise involved this actress acting out bad behaviour and a selfish attitude in comparison to her teammates.
“I know that some England players were uncomfortable with this demonstration, because they believed the actress was perpetrating a negative and unfair perception of me. If this were an objective of the pre-planned exercise, this would constitute further evidence of a bullying and discriminatory culture.”
MPs repeatedly pressed the FA on its handling of Aluko’s original complaint, with Labour’s Ian Lucas putting to Brace that its priority had been “covering it up”.
She denied that but all four executives admitted to a catalogue of “failings” in its processes for dealing with the case, something Clarke branded a “mess”. “I’m not here to tell you that this is the FA’s finest hour,” he added.
He promised to apologise personally to Aluko, not only for the abuse she was found to have suffered by Sampson – who repeatedly denied any wrongdoing – but also for the handling of her complaint.
And he was forced into another chastening mea culpa after using the word “fluff” about accusations of institutional racism against the FA, to the outrage of the MPs questioning him.
Glenn refused to agree to go beyond an apology he had earlier issued in writing both to Aluko and Spence.