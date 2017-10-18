FA chiefs Greg Clarke and Martin Glenn in battle to save their careers following Eni Aluko accusations

Football Association chiefs Greg Clarke and Martin Glenn were fighting for their careers and reputations on Wednesday night following an explosive parliamentary hearing into the Mark Sampson scandal and damning new accusations about their handling of it.

One of the biggest crises in the FA’s 154-year history reached a shocking level of intensity on the day that:

Sampson was found guilty at the third time of asking of racially abusing Eni Aluko and Drew Spence, forcing the governing body into a humiliating apology.

Aluko accused FA chief executive Glenn of “blackmail”, chairman Clarke of “disrespectfully dismissing” her complaint about Sampson, and technical director Dan Ashworth of ignoring her attempts to contact him.

Glenn refused to apologise to Aluko over the FA’s handling of her allegations or to agree to release the second part of a payoff to her that it had withheld.

Aluko claimed a black actress had been hired to demonstrate “bad behaviour” to the England squad after she had been axed by Sampson.

Clarke lashed out at the players’ union and its chief executive and provoked outrage from the digital, culture, media and sport select committee after branding accusations of institutional racism against the FA as “fluff”.

Glenn confirmed Sampson was considering a “wrongful dismissal” claim against the governing body.

Committee chairman Damian Collins called for Clarke, Glenn, Ashworth and FA human resources director Rachel Brace to consider their positions.

The four executives at the centre of the Sampson scandal were subjected to an excruciating grilling by MPs shortly after it was revealed that he had been found guilty of telling Aluko to ensure her Nigerian relatives did not bring Ebola to a match at Wembley and of asking her Chelsea team-mate Spence how many times she had been arrested.

Sampson had been cleared of racially abusing the pair by two previous inquiries but, in a stunning vindication of the most serious aspect of Aluko’s original complaint against him, which Spence last month came forward to corroborate, independent barrister Katharine Newton found against him.

The verdict was announced moments before Aluko gave evidence to the select committee. She attacked both Ashworth and Clarke, the latter for his terse reply to an email from a senior executive at the Professional Footballers’ Association about claims her complaints had been covered up.

Clarke used his own evidence to launch an astonishing attack on the players’ union, accusing it of failing to understand he was forbidden from interfering in the case and also of walking away from child sexual-abuse survivors and other struggling former professionals.

