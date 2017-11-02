FA Cup 2017-18: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

The oldest competition in football will run for the 137th time this season.

England's FA Cup has a storied history like no other, giving every club down to the 10th level of the national pyramid system a chance to take on some of the biggest sides in the world.

It all begins with a number of qualifying rounds that commence in August before the Premier League clubs arrive in the third round of the competition proper the following January.

Arsenal are the defending champions this year, and the winner will secure a place in next season's Europa League group stage.

With the first-round proper set to get underway, Goal brings you all you need to know about the 2017-18 FA Cup.

WHEN DOES THE FA CUP START?

The FA Cup first-round proper begins on Friday, November 3, with clubs from League One and League Two joining the non-league sides left in the competition.