FA Cup: Boreham Wood stun Blackpool as Oxford City and Maidstone also claim Football League scalps

Non-league Boreham Wood dumped 1953 FA Cup winners Blackpool out of the competition at the first-round stage with an 88th-minute winner through Dan Holman.

The League One Seasiders had gone ahead through Danny Philliskirk's 62nd-minute opener but substitutes Blair Turgott and Holman turned the game on its head to send the National League outfit through.

Oxford City and Maidstone also claimed Football League scalps with respective victories over Colchester and Cheltenham, while seventh-tier club Slough will also be in the second round.

Matt Patterson, who caused a stir on social media over the summer when he was pictured signing his contract in a McDonald's, scored Oxford's goal in 1-0 victory while Delano Sam-Yorke bagged a brace before being sent off in Maidstone's thrilling 4-2 victory at Cheltenham.

Slough were convincing 6-0 winners at National League North side Gainsborough, with Matt Lench scoring a hat-trick for the visitors.

Shaw Lane, another in the seventh tier, were unable to join them in the next round having lost 3-1 to Mansfield earlier in the day, but Southern League Premier Division club Hereford made it through by beating AFC Telford United 1-0.

Wigan and Blackburn, who were both Premier League clubs earlier this decade, had to come from behind to see off Crawley and Barnet and fellow League One club Peterborough could only draw 1-1 with Tranmere.

