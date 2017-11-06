FA Cup second-round draw: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and what are the ball numbers?

Telegraph Sport
The prize they're all playing for as the FA Cup first round takes place - AP

What is it?

It's the draw for the second round of the 2017 FA Cup.

When is it?

It's on Monday November 6. - ie today.

What time does it start?

It will begin after 19.00 GMT - before the Chorley vs Fleetwood match on Monday night.

What TV channel is it on?

The match and draw will be on BT Sport 1 and BBC 2. Alternatively, you can follow the draw here.

What's left of this weekend's action?

First-round review

Exeter assistant manager Matt Oakley was delighted to progress to round two of the FA Cup after seeing his side see off gallant Heybridge Swifts 3-1 at St James' Park.

Two Jayden Stockley goals shortly past the hour mark gave the Grecians a commanding lead, but Samuel Bentick turned in a cross to reduce the arrears and give the Swifts hope.

But any hopes of a comeback were ended by Liam McAlinden, whose shot squeezed through the legs of goalkeeper Danny Sambridge, much to the relief of Oakley, who was standing in for the absent Paul Tisdale.

"I'm very pleased. It was a banana skin waiting to happen for us, when you see the draw come out," Oakley said.

Relief for Exeter as they see off Heybridge Swifts Credit:  PA

"I am very pleased with the result, very pleased with the second half performance and pleased to come in at half-time with a clean sheet.

"We had a very difficult time at Warrington a few years ago when we conceded after a few minutes and we couldn't break them down after that. It was one of the messages we talked about before the game, so I was very pleased.

"They put us under a lot of pressure and probably came out after the first half with a bit more confidence than we did. I thought we started the game really well, I was really pleased with the start, but then we started losing the ball and a few misplaced touches and they grew in confidence and came into it.

"They didn't threaten our goal too much, so I wasn't too worried about it. We just needed to tighten up in certain areas and improve our attacking play in wide areas and we did that well in the second half."

What are the draw numbers?

  1. STEVENAGE 
  2. BRADFORD CITY 
  3. PORT VALE 
  4. NEWPORT COUNTY
  5. MORECAMBE
  6. YEOVIL TOWN
  7. PETERBOROUGH UNITED OR TRANMERE ROVERS    
  8. CAMBRIDGE UNITED
  9. FOREST GREEN ROVERS
  10. AFC FYLDE 
  11. LUTON TOWN
  12. SHREWSBURY TOWN 
  13. HEREFORD
  14. GUISELEY OR ACCRINGTON STANLEY 
  15. BLACKBURN ROVERS 
  16. DONCASTER ROVERS    
  17. LEATHERHEAD OR BILLERICAY TOWN 
  18. BOREHAM WOOD 
  19. MANSFIELD TOWN 
  20. OXFORD CITY    
  21. PLYMOUTH ARGYLE 
  22. AFC WIMBLEDON 
  23. ROCHDALE
  24. COVENTRY CITY 
  25. CHORLEY OR FLEETWOOD TOWN
  26. CARLISLE UNITED
  27. NOTTS COUNTY 
  28. SWINDON TOWN 
  29. MAIDSTONE UNITED 
  30. WOKING OR BURY    
  31. CREWE ALEXANDRA
  32. GILLINGHAM
  33. MILTON KEYNES DONS 
  34. SLOUGH TOWN    
  35. WYCOMBE WANDERERS 
  36. NORTHAMPTON TOWN OR SCUNTHORPE UNITED    
  37. CHARLTON ATHELTIC 
  38. WIGAN ATHLETIC
  39. GATESHEAD
  40. EXETER CITY

When will the second round fixtures take place?

Weekend of December 2 and 3.

What are the latest FA Cup odds?

  • Chelsea - 5/1
  • Man City - 5/1
  • Man Utd - 6/1
  • Tottenham - 8/1
  • Arsenal - 8/1
  • Liverpool - 9/1
