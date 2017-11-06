FA Cup second-round draw: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and what are the ball numbers?
What is it?
It's the draw for the second round of the 2017 FA Cup.
When is it?
It's on Monday November 6. - ie today.
What time does it start?
It will begin after 19.00 GMT - before the Chorley vs Fleetwood match on Monday night.
What TV channel is it on?
The match and draw will be on BT Sport 1 and BBC 2. Alternatively, you can follow the draw here.
What's left of this weekend's action?
First-round review
Exeter assistant manager Matt Oakley was delighted to progress to round two of the FA Cup after seeing his side see off gallant Heybridge Swifts 3-1 at St James' Park.
Two Jayden Stockley goals shortly past the hour mark gave the Grecians a commanding lead, but Samuel Bentick turned in a cross to reduce the arrears and give the Swifts hope.
But any hopes of a comeback were ended by Liam McAlinden, whose shot squeezed through the legs of goalkeeper Danny Sambridge, much to the relief of Oakley, who was standing in for the absent Paul Tisdale.
"I'm very pleased. It was a banana skin waiting to happen for us, when you see the draw come out," Oakley said.
"I am very pleased with the result, very pleased with the second half performance and pleased to come in at half-time with a clean sheet.
"We had a very difficult time at Warrington a few years ago when we conceded after a few minutes and we couldn't break them down after that. It was one of the messages we talked about before the game, so I was very pleased.
"They put us under a lot of pressure and probably came out after the first half with a bit more confidence than we did. I thought we started the game really well, I was really pleased with the start, but then we started losing the ball and a few misplaced touches and they grew in confidence and came into it.
"They didn't threaten our goal too much, so I wasn't too worried about it. We just needed to tighten up in certain areas and improve our attacking play in wide areas and we did that well in the second half."
What are the draw numbers?
- STEVENAGE
- BRADFORD CITY
- PORT VALE
- NEWPORT COUNTY
- MORECAMBE
- YEOVIL TOWN
- PETERBOROUGH UNITED OR TRANMERE ROVERS
- CAMBRIDGE UNITED
- FOREST GREEN ROVERS
- AFC FYLDE
- LUTON TOWN
- SHREWSBURY TOWN
- HEREFORD
- GUISELEY OR ACCRINGTON STANLEY
- BLACKBURN ROVERS
- DONCASTER ROVERS
- LEATHERHEAD OR BILLERICAY TOWN
- BOREHAM WOOD
- MANSFIELD TOWN
- OXFORD CITY
- PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
- AFC WIMBLEDON
- ROCHDALE
- COVENTRY CITY
- CHORLEY OR FLEETWOOD TOWN
- CARLISLE UNITED
- NOTTS COUNTY
- SWINDON TOWN
- MAIDSTONE UNITED
- WOKING OR BURY
- CREWE ALEXANDRA
- GILLINGHAM
- MILTON KEYNES DONS
- SLOUGH TOWN
- WYCOMBE WANDERERS
- NORTHAMPTON TOWN OR SCUNTHORPE UNITED
- CHARLTON ATHELTIC
- WIGAN ATHLETIC
- GATESHEAD
- EXETER CITY
When will the second round fixtures take place?
Weekend of December 2 and 3.
What are the latest FA Cup odds?
- Chelsea - 5/1
- Man City - 5/1
- Man Utd - 6/1
- Tottenham - 8/1
- Arsenal - 8/1
- Liverpool - 9/1