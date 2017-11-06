FA Cup second-round draw: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and what are the ball numbers?

The prize they're all playing for as the FA Cup first round takes place - AP

What is it?

It's the draw for the second round of the 2017 FA Cup.

When is it?

It's on Monday November 6. - ie today.

What time does it start?

It will begin after 19.00 GMT - before the Chorley vs Fleetwood match on Monday night.

What TV channel is it on?

The match and draw will be on BT Sport 1 and BBC 2. Alternatively, you can follow the draw here.

What's left of this weekend's action?

First-round review

Exeter assistant manager Matt Oakley was delighted to progress to round two of the FA Cup after seeing his side see off gallant Heybridge Swifts 3-1 at St James' Park.

Two Jayden Stockley goals shortly past the hour mark gave the Grecians a commanding lead, but Samuel Bentick turned in a cross to reduce the arrears and give the Swifts hope.

But any hopes of a comeback were ended by Liam McAlinden, whose shot squeezed through the legs of goalkeeper Danny Sambridge, much to the relief of Oakley, who was standing in for the absent Paul Tisdale.

"I'm very pleased. It was a banana skin waiting to happen for us, when you see the draw come out," Oakley said.

