The FA fear England stars could be hacked during World Cup 2018 in Russia

There is a fear that Gareth Southgate and his team could be targeted: Getty Images

The FA fear England’s stars could be the subject of hacks and have written to Fifa airing their concerns over cyber-security at next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

England has advised players, coaches and support staff to avoid using open wi-fi networks – even in hotels - while on tournament duty next year amid fears that Russian hackers could steal and maliciously use private information.

Emails between the FA and Fifa were leaked by Russian hacking group Fancy Bears last month, with English football’s governing body declaring themselves “disappointed” with the publishing of information that they believe to have been obtained by illegal means.

Fancy Bears have also targeted the World Anti-Doping Authority and, on a wider scale, Russian cyber groups are accused of having influenced the American election in 2016 in which Donald Trump was elected.

“Fifa has informed the FA in such context that Fifa remains committed to preventing security attacks in general and that with respect to the Fancy Bears attack in particular it is presently investigating the incident to ascertain whether Fifa’s infrastructure was compromised,” Fifa said in a statement on Monday, confirming the letter from the English governing body. “Such investigation is still ongoing. For the purposes of computer security in general, Fifa is itself relying on expert advice from third parties.

“It is for this reason that Fifa cannot and does not provide any computer security advice to third parties.”

When asked about concerns about cyber-attacks at the Fifa tournament next year, 2018 World Cup organisers said they “would need to check with our IT Department.”

