The FA insists it is 'confident' procedures are in place to prevent similar issue to Mark Sampson's dismissal

The Football Association (FA) said in a statement on Monday that they are “confident” the right procedures have been adopted to prevent a similar issue to Mark Sampson’s recent dismissal from arising again.

Sampson was sacked as England Women’s manager last week for inappropriate relationships with his female players during his previous spell as manager of Bristol Academy.

FA CEO Martin Glenn made the decision after reading a 2015 FA safeguarding report into Sampson concerning his relationships with his players while at Bristol, where he ran the 16 to 19 programme and coached their women’s first team.

The FA had initially decided in 2015 that Sampson could continue to work in football, but after a belated review Glenn decided along with the FA board that Sampson had “overstepped the professional boundaries between player and coach”.

On Monday the board met once again to discuss, among other topics, the nature of Sampson’s dismissal, with their statement again defending their conduct.

“The recent dismissal of Mark Sampson was discussed in full at today’s meeting of The FA Board,” the statement, published on Monday afternoon, read.

View photos Sampson lost his job as the England Women's team manager (Getty) More

“A number of questions were raised around the historic processes which the Board has asked the Executive to look into further with the appropriate external legal support.

“The Board is confident that, consistent with the substantial positive change under the leadership of Greg Clarke and Martin Glenn, the right procedures are in place to prevent a similar issue arising now or in the future.

“The Board also discussed ways to continue to improve support for England Women’s teams and will consider recommendations on this when they next meet.”