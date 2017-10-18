FA leaders left floundering on shameful day for 'beautiful game' in Grim room

After a four-hour manure typhoon in the Grimond Room – or just Grim, for short – there was a need to distinguish between the inept and the downright cruel. The Football Association has served up plenty of chaos over the decades, but there was a requirement this time to pick out the lives damaged, the hopes unjustly dashed.

When it was over, Greg Clarke, the FA chairman, shook hands and chatted with Eni Aluko, who stood vindicated in her claim that Mark Sampson made racially charged comments to her. The simplest conclusion from that particular imbroglio is: don’t employ idiots, and don’t then fail to work out that people are idiots when non-idiots draw attention to it. This all started really when Sampson made so-called jokes about Ebola and the arrest records of black footballers.

For that, in a statement full of anomalies, the FA finally agreed that Sampson had made “discriminatory remarks” contrary to the Equality Act of 2010 but also called them “ill-judged attempts at humour”. You would have thought the League Managers Association’s disastrous attempt to explain the former Cardiff manager Malky Mackay’s odious litany of bigoted texts as “banter” gone wrong would have precluded any mention of “humour” in future official statements.

At the same time, the FA said, there was no evidence that Aluko was “subjected to a course of bullying and discriminatory conduct” by Sampson.

There are contradictions in those conclusions – but a rough summary of their position would be: the England Women manager made racially unacceptable comments to his players while trying to be funny but is not a bully or a racist.