Fabinho airs frustration at Monaco blocking Man Utd and PSG interest

Fabinho admits he was left frustrated by Monaco’s refusal to entertain interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The versatile Brazilian had been hoping to join the exodus of top talent away from the Ligue 1 champions during the summer transfer window.

Monaco 13/2 to beat Guingamp 2-0

Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy all secured high-profile moves, taking them to PSG, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Fabinho, though, was prevented from departing Stade Louis II, with Goal having revealed in July that he was identified as a target by United and PSG prior to them exploring other options.

The 24-year-old told Nice Matin : “During the window it was difficult because I was not sure if I would be staying.

“I was closer to leaving than staying.

“Playing in that context was not good. My head was elsewhere.

“Unconsciously, I was not giving my maximum. I was not trying to give a bad image, I could never do that.

“I was frustrated at the end of the window but I have turned the page.”

Fabinho Monaco transfer window frustration More