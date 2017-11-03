Fabregas has sleepless nights over Mourinho's Chelsea sacking despite 'rat' accusations

Cesc Fabregas still has sleepless nights regarding Jose Mourinho’s departure from Chelsea but insists he remains in touch with the Portuguese.

A startling dip in form from the Blues in the wake of a 2014-15 Premier League title triumph led Roman Abramovich to part with Mourinho’s services for a second time.

He headed for the exits amid talk of player unrest, with Fabregas among those to be branded “rats” by Chelsea supporters after failing to deliver for their manager.

The World Cup winner admits that he feels partly responsible, but is adamant that he enjoyed working under Mourinho and that there was never any breakdown in their working relationship.

Fabregas told the BBC’s Premier League Show : "I still wonder myself because it was such a shame.

