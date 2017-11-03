Fabregas wants new Chelsea deal after Man Utd link

Cesc Fabregas is ready to renew his Chelsea contract amid speculation linking him with a transfer to Manchester United.

United manager Jose Mourinho signed the Spain international whilst in charge of the Stamford Bridge club in 2014 and is reportedly keen on working with him at Old Trafford.

Fabregas, however, is keen to extend his stay in west London past his current 2018 expiry.

“Would I like to renew? Yes, because it is a club that has always treated me well," he told the Evening Standard.

“I believe the fans have a lot of respect for me and I have a lot of respect for them. I have given my all for the club for the last three-and-a-half years.

“This is a fantastic club for me and I have had a fantastic time here. Hopefully another contract will happen. Time will tell.”

