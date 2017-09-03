Fabulous Federer too good for Lopez again

Swiss great Roger Federer made it 13 wins in as many matches against Feliciano Lopez, easing into the US Open last 16.

Roger Federer produced his best performance of this year's US Open to maintain his perfect record against Feliciano Lopez and reach the last 16.

The Swiss superstar was pushed to five sets in the opening two rounds in New York, but there was never any danger of a repeat on Saturday.

Federer made it 13 wins from as many meetings with Lopez by cruising to a 6-3 6-3 7-5 third-round victory under the roof on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Aiming to win his third grand slam this year and the 20th of his illustrious career, Federer's fine display against the Spaniard was his best yet at Flushing Meadows in 2017.

The 36-year-old, who came into the major after a back injury, avoided the lapses that had impacted him to start the tournament.

The win saw Federer, a five-time champion in New York, advance to the fourth round at the US Open for the 16th time, with German Philipp Kohlschreiber awaiting him.

Federer was in command early against Lopez, losing just two points on serve in the first set and breaking in the sixth game.

As has been the case throughout their previous meetings, Lopez – the 31st seed – struggled to find answers, Federer winning the last four games of the second set to be in complete control inside an hour.

A double fault from Lopez gifted Federer a 3-1 lead in the third set, only for the Spaniard to respond immediately.

But Federer broke again at the crucial moment, Lopez sending a forehand into the net on match point in the 12th game.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Federer [3] bt Lopez [31] 6-3 6-3 7-5

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Federer - 32/16

Lopez - 35/28

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Federer - 13/1

Lopez - 9/3

BREAK POINTS WON

Federer - 5/12

Lopez - 1/6

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Federer - 55

Lopez - 54

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Federer - 85/58

Lopez - 78/38

TOTAL POINTS

Federer - 98

Lopez - 77