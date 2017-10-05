Facebook refuse to rule out a bid for Premier League broadcast rights

Facebook says it has two billion users a month and that at least 650 million of those are sports fans: Getty

Facebook's head of sports has refused to rule out a bid for Premier League broadcast rights as speculation mounts that the online giant is set to enter the English football market.

The English top flight's next three-year set of domestic and international broadcast deals are due to be auctioned next year.

Some experts believe it is only a matter of time before Facebook, Amazon and other deep-pocketed digital businesses decide to take on the likes of BT and Sky Sports.

When asked in London if Facebook would bid, Dan Reed said: "The Premier League is a very important partner of ours and we work with them very closely.

"But it would be premature to speculate how we might approach that opportunity - it's still very early days and there is no template for this."

Asked if this meant he was not ruling out a bid, Reed said: "That speaks for itself."

Launched in 2004, Facebook has become the world's most popular social media platform and earned more than £20billion last year, mostly from online advertising.

