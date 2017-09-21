Fadlu Davids: There will be less pressure on Maritzburg United from now on

United played the Soweto giants in back-to-back matches lately, where they impressed greatly despite collecting a single point out of a possible six

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids is glad that they are done facing Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates and are brought back down to earth in their plight for honours.

"I’m happy it’s over and I hope these boys can now come back down to earth. Everybody has been talking about Maritzburg and praising us wherever we go, but now we have time to reflect‚" Davids told the media.

The Team of Choce had a promising start to the season, and they are currently up there on the PSL log.

The loss to Amakhosi came as a set-back, but Davids intends to work on fixing his team's mistakes in the upcoming weeks.

"We need to work harder and improve in certain areas, but it will be good just to deflate the balloon and start afresh," he said.

"We are getting there. It’s the final decision making‚ the final shot‚ the final action that we have to work on and where we have to improve,” Davids concluded.