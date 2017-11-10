Faith Ikidi signs two-year Pitea IF extension

The Nigerian defender will remain at LF Arena until 2019 after signing extending her deal with the Damallsvenskan outfit

Veteran Nigeria defender Faith Ikidi has signed a two-year contract extension with Swedish outfit Pitea IF.

The 30-year-old's - who joined the LF Arena from rivals Linkoping in 2011 - contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

However, Pitea announced that the Nigeria will now remain with Stellan Carlsson's ladies until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

"I feel so good at the team and in the city. I'm very thankful to the Hortlax Assembly and Älvsbyhus for ensuring the extension could be carried out," Ikidi told club website.

Ikidi, who hit her 200th appearance this term has been nominated for the best defender in the Swedish women’s topflight, an award she won in 2015.

Pitea are fourth in the Damallsvenskan table with 33 points from 21 games and they face fifth-placed Djurgården in final season encounter on Sunday.