Falcao sparks match-fixing storm after discussing draw during Colombia clash with Peru

Radamel Falcao has sparked World Cup controversy after admitting to discussing playing for a draw during Colombia’s qualifying clash with Peru.

A 1-1 stalemate in the final round of CONMEBOL fixtures proved to be enough to see Colombia through to next summer’s showpiece in Russia, while earning Peru a play-off spot.

Both sides were aware of the situation as their game was ongoing, with results elsewhere allowing them to take their foot off the gas.

Monaco striker Falcao has conceded that talks were held on the field, with neither team needing to push for a winner.

He told reporters after the game: "We knew what was happening in the other matches, we were playing with [the knowledge of] the other results and in that moment [I tried] to transmit that.”

Falcao was caught on camera speaking to a number of Peru players, as Colombia edged their way towards automatic qualification.

Radamel Falcao Colombia Peru play for draw More