Falcao: I want to stay with Monaco

Radamel Falcao has confirmed that he wants to remain with Monaco next season, but says the decision will not just be down to him.

After a couple of seasons in the wilderness on loan in the Premier League with Manchester United and Chelsea, the Colombia international has returned to his best at Stade Louis II, scoring 30 goals in 43 appearances as he helped the principality side to the Champions League semi-finals and an unexpected Ligue 1 title.

Nevertheless, that has not stopped persistent rumours that he might leave for China this season, with just 12 months remaining on his deal.

“I’m really content here and I have another year left on my contract. It depends on the board, but for my part, I want to stay in Monaco,” he told Canal+ as he watched qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix, which will take place on Sunday.

Vice-president of the French champions, Vadim Vasilyev, confirmed last Sunday that Falcao has been offered fresh terms by the Ligue 1 side.

