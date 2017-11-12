Falconets hit Benin City for Morocco clash

Ahead of Saturday's showdown with the North Africans, Christopher Danjuma's side arrived in the Edo State capital on Sunday

Nigeria U20 women team arrived Benin City on Sunday evening for their crucial second leg FIFA Women World Cup qualifiers Morocco on Saturday.

The Falconets had played a 1-1 draw in Sale, with Rasheedat Ajibade's strike cancelling Nouhaila Sedki’s opener to help the West African escape defeat.

Ahead of the return leg, Christopher Danjuma's ladies had defeated Green House Academy 2-1 through Charity Reuben brace at the Fifa Goal Project, Abuja on Saturday.

In the Edo State capital, they will continue their training preparations for the all-important showdown with the North Africans at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Falconets have been boosted with the return of Folashade Ijamilusi from injury and Reuben after both missed the first leg match at Stade Boubker Ammar.

Danjuma will be hoping his side secure victory to ensure their progress to the final round, where they will face either Burundi or South Africa in January 2018.