Falconets target big win against Tanzania

Ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier against the east Africans, the gaffer is relying on his experience legs to secure a massive win in Benin City

Nigeria U20 women coach Christopher Danjuma says he will be counting on the experience of his top stars to earn a big win against Tanzania in Benin City on Saturday.

The Falconets had a forgettable outing at the 2016 Fifa Women's World Cup in Papua New Guinea, but despite their poor campaign, Kemi Famuditi, Rasheedat Ajibade, Joy Duru, Charity Rueben, Glory Ogbonna and Cynthia Aku gained exposure.

After their final training on Friday morning, the former Super Falcons gaffer believes his girls are ready to make a strong winning start to qualify for France 2018 at the Samuel Ogbemedia Stadium.

“We have players who participated in the last FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and few others who are still within the age brackets from the last U-20 World Cup," Danjuma told Caf website.

"I believe their experience coupled with the good training we have had in Abuja before coming to Benin City for Saturday’s match would certainly give us the edge against Tanzania.

“We have told the girls how important it is for us to win very well on Saturday. The good thing is that Nigeria remains one of the strongest teams at this level and we hope to continue the same tradition of winning our matches come Saturday.”