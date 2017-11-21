Falcons hold off Seahawks

The Atlanta Falcons held on for a 34-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.

Russell Wilson did all he could, but the Atlanta Falcons took advantage of the short-handed Seattle Seahawks for a 34-31 victory at CenturyLink Field on Monday.

The Seahawks (6-4) had won 11 straight games on Monday, the second-longest streak in NFL history. They have also been one of the most difficult teams to beat in Seattle, but have now lost their last two home games.

After the Falcons (6-4) grabbed a 34-23 lead with three minutes, 49 seconds remaining, Wilson quickly drove the Seahawks downfield to pull within three on a perfect 29-yard pass to Doug Baldwin, who ran right by Falcons cornerback Robert Alford.

Wilson then got the Seahawks in range for a 52-yard field goal try, but Blair Walsh was just short on the potential game-tying kick.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll also made some questionable decisions. He challenged an obvious incomplete pass to Baldwin early in the fourth quarter, and lost the challenge. The biggest headscratcher came on a fake field goal attempt before half-time. Instead of kicking a 34-yard field goal, the Seahawks tried a short pass to Luke Willson that was snuffed out by defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Those three points proved to be big and Jarrett played well the entire night, recording a sack, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.

THE LEGION OF BOOM IS NO MORE

The Seahawks were already playing without cornerback Richard Sherman, out for the year with a torn Achilles, and safety Kam Chancellor, who has a neck injury. Sherman's replacement, rookie Shaquill Griffin, then left early in the first quarter with a concussion. Even with an injury-depleted secondary, the Seahawks played the Falcons tough. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was 19 of 27 for 195 yards and two touchdowns as he saw his NFL-record streak of 64 consecutive games with at least 200 passing yards come to an end.