Falcons RB Freeman ruled out with concussion

Devonta Freeman will miss his second straight game after being ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is staying in the NFL's concussion protocol another week.

Freeman will miss his second straight game after being ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Dan Quinn announced on Friday.

The two-time Pro Bowler suffered a concussion in Atlanta's week-10 win over Dallas when he was hit by Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens and missed the Falcons' road victory against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

Although he was deemed healthy enough to resume practice this week, he was not cleared for contact and worked out on a limited basis.

Freeman, 25, remains the team's leading rusher with 515 yards on 116 carries this season. He also leads the Falcons with five rushing touchdowns.

Fellow running back Tevin Coleman is set for another start in Freeman's absence, while Terron Ward will serve as backup.