Falkirk's Kevin O'Hara handed eight game ban for abusing player about his missing eye
Falkirk forward Kevin O'Hara has been given an eight-match ban for abusing Dunfermline's Dean Shiels about his missing eye.
Shiels was sent off in Falkirk's 2-0 win over Dunfermline last month for a frustrated tackle late in the game, after receiving verbal abuse throughout the afternoon.
The former Rangers midfielder lost the sight in his right eye due to a domestic accident when he was eight years old. The eye was surgically removed in 2006 because of constant pain caused by burst blood vessels.
Dunfermline manager Allan Johnston said after the match: “I think there were maybe some poor remarks made towards Dean.”
The SFA also charged O'Hara's teammate Joe McKee with the same offence, and he is due in front of their disciplinary panel next week to discover his punishment.
The charge was for 'excessive misconduct', and hearings take place at Hampden Park. Both clubs requested on delaying the charges until after a league game between the teams for fear of stoking tensions between supporters.
A Falkirk statement said: “We note the announcement by the SFA that a notice of complaint has been received regarding two Falkirk players.
“It would be inappropriate to comment further until this process has been completed.”
The bad blood between the teams continued when the clubs met last weekend, with Dunfermline’s Kallum Higginbotham was sent off for swinging an arm at McKee.