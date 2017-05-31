Fans' Asian Player of the Week: Jeju United custodian Kim Jo-Hun

Jeju United goalkeeper Kim Jo-Hun has been chosen as the Fans' Asian Player of last week after his scintillating performance in the AFC Champions League Round of 16 first leg encounter against Urawa Red Diamonds last week.

The South Korean goalkeeper was absolutely brilliant between the sticks, keeping a cleansheet against Urawa Red Diamonds in a 2-0 win and pulling off six saves in between. He was also named as Goal's Player of the Week.

Also in the fray for the honour were Kawasaki Frontale midfielder Yu Kobayashi and Muangthong United skipper Teerasil Dangda - both of whom were impressive in their respective teams' games this past week.

Despite the nature of competition that awaited Kim Jo-Hun, the goalkeeper polled a massive 67% of the votes cast while Dangda and Kobayashi won only 25% and 8% of the votes.

Congrats Kim Jo-Hun!