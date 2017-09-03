Fans' behaviour an 'absolute no-go' – Khedira

Mats Hummels was right to take Germany's players off the field without applauding their fans, according to Sami Khedira.

Sami Khedira has condemned the behaviour of supporters who marred the minute's silence held before Germany's 2-1 win over Czech Republic, and backed the decision of captain Mats Hummels not to applaud the team's fans.

The atmosphere at the World Cup qualifier in Prague turned sour when German fans were heard shouting alleged Nazi-era chants, and a section of supporters spoiled the Czech national anthem prior to the game, which Germany won thanks to goals from Timo Werner and Hummels either side of Vladimir Darida's equaliser.

Khedira, who was sidelined with a knee injury, said he was not aware of the incidents before the game, but he described the reaction among the German players after the victory.

"I did not notice it on the TV," he told reporters. "I looked at the game and my focus was on the team.

"After the game, I knew that something must have happened when Mats rolled the team straight into the changing room [after the game]. I asked about it at breakfast on Saturday and found the behaviour in the ranks [of supporters] an absolute no-go.

"The reaction of the team was 100 per cent understandable."

The Juventus midfielder is hoping to be fit for Germany's qualifier against Norway in his home city of Stuttgart on Monday, at the stadium where his professional career began.

He said: "This is a special game. I have not been to the stadium since 2010 and I hope that I get the opportunity to prove myself… It will definitely be an emotional game for me.

"I am doing well again. I had a stress test [on Friday] and will participate in the final training. I think the knee has recovered."

Germany coach Joachim Low gave his view on Khedira's injury, saying: "We have to see if he is fully resilient. There will, however, be two or three changes."