Fans left outraged as CSL fixture suspended due to boyband playing in venue close by

Chinese fans were left furious after a CSL fixture between Jiangsu Suning and Tianjin Quanjian was abruptly postponed over “security concerns”, with a boyband also performing at a venue close by.



Fabio Capello’s men were due to take on Fabio Cannavaro’s up-and-coming side, who currently sit in third place, at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre on Sunday.

However, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) suddenly announced that the match would be postponed because it conflicts with a pop concert scheduled to be held on the same day.

TFBoys, a popular boy band in China, were using a gymnasium adjacent to Suning’s home stadium, with security deciding the risk was too high to have two big events staged within a short distance of each other.



“Due to security concerns, the CSL match and the TFBoys concert cannot be held in the Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre and the Gymnasium respectively at the same time. So we have decided to reschedule the CSL match to September 28,” read a CFA statement.



While some fans have been understanding, others have been less than complementary and Hao Haidong, China's all-time leading scorer and a former Sheffield United player, expressed his disappointment on his Weibo account.

He wrote: “I feel sad for Chinese football and everyone involved!



"If there’s no respect [for them], what’s the point of amassing so much power, money and fame?"

