Fans at Zenit-Rostov match ready for Game of Thrones finale

A small group of supporters there to take in the contest showed themselves ready for the show’s finale, cosplaying as important characters

Winter has arrived in the form of a small group of fans at a Russian Premier League match on Sunday.

At the battle between Zenit St Petersburg and FC Rostov, five dedicated fans decided to attend the match cosplaying as prominent characters from the popular show Game of Thrones, which has its season seven finale later on Sunday.

No dragons were present, but among the characters respesented included Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister.

But if the fans were hoping the presence of the iconic characters would bring similar action to the match, they were unfortunately out of luck.

Far from a spectacle of armies clashing with dragons flying across the field, Zenit and Rostov played out a scoreless draw.