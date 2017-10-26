Fantasy Football: Aguero, Jesus and De Bruyne feature in the Manchester City conundrum

Trying to second guess Pep Guardiola's rotation policy at Manchester City has been a thorn in the side of many Fantasy players thus far.

Last week, despite terrific recent performances, both Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling were dropped from the starting line up against Burnley. Conventional wisdom said to respond to that by bringing in Aguero… who then played 120 minutes midweek against Wolves in the Carabao Cup. That now throws the Argentine’s chances of starting on Saturday into doubt despite his recent spike in ownership. So what’s the answer here?

It would be lovely if we could all avoid these frustrating rotation issues but, unfortunately, Manchester City are the best team in the Premier League. Not only do they currently top the table, but Guardiola’s team have also scored the most goals while simultaneously conceding the fewest. Basically, you have to own at least one of their players. If you can find the money, you really may want to own three City players.

Here's a look at some of the best options and their chances of becoming the gems in your Fantasy crown over the coming months.

