Fantasy Football: Alexis Sanchez and 10 other players who should be owned more

We now have five weeks of Premier League action behind us and, as such, have a much better feel for players and their value.

Now, you probably don’t need too much encouragement to own the superstars like Sergio Aguero or Romelu Lukaku, but what about the lesser known or under utilised players? Well, below are listed 11 players who are currently owned in less than 5% of teams in the Goal game that are worth considering as differential plays.

Goal-Fantasy-Football-Play-Now-Banner More

GK: Lukasz Fabianski - Swansea, £6.1, 0.75% ownership

Fabianski has the most saves in the Premier League right now (24) and had three clean sheets in the first five matches.

DEF: Cedric Soares - Southampton, £6.1, 3.33% ownership

This is a week early, but after the Manchester United match you should bring in Cedric who currently has the second highest tally of crosses from the right wing… and he’s a defender!

DEF: Gary Cahill - Chelsea, £6.4, 3.46% ownership

Cahill had the second most points by a defender in the Goal game last season and should be owned as such now that his suspension is over.

View photos Davinson Sanchez, Tottenham Hotspur 09132017 More

DEF: Davinson Sanchez - Tottenham, £6.2, 1.41% ownership

The summer signing started the last two matches and has seemingly nailed down a spot in what has been the best defence in the league over each of the past two seasons.

DEF: Jamal Lascelles - Newcastle - £5.7, 2.02% ownership

Lascelles has scored in two consecutive matches and kept two clean sheets in the last three matches, and will face Brighton’s bottom five attack this weekend.

MID: Christian Atsu - Newcastle, £5.7, 1.75% ownership

The stats said Atsu was performing better than his Fantasy points indicated, but last week’s goal was certainly a step in the right direction.

GFX STATS FANTASY UNDER OWNED More

Read More