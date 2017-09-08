Fantasy Football: Alexis Sanchez and the other stars who stayed this summer

We've already discussed the players that moved on transfer deadline day, but how about the ones that didn’t? Many big name stars who wanted away from their clubs, have been forced to remain. So, now that they are staying there are lots of questions that need to be answered. Who will they replace? When will they return to the fold? What will their value be when they do return?

Alexis Sanchez - Forward, Arsenal, £8.0m

Likely replaces - Danny Welbeck

Estimated return - Unknown

His’ situation is probably the ugliest from this window, but manager Arsene Wenger has come out and said that he thinks Sanchez “will be back very quickly to his best”. If that does happen, everyone will rush to add the Chilean who was, without question, the best Fantasy player last season. As such, he will become a must own as soon as he finds his way back into the Arsenal XI.

View photos HD Phil Coutinho More

Philippe Coutinho - Midfielder, Liverpool, £7.4m

Estimated return - September 16

The Brazilian was struggling with bouts of illness that have mysteriously both gone away now that the transfer window has closed. It’s unlikely that Coutinho starts this weekend, with Jurgen Klopp insisting the 25-year-old isn't yet up to speed but he did play 15 minutes for Brazil over the international break. Coutinho was not an elite Fantasy option last season but, with so many shares sunk into his teammates, the playmaker could make for a very high end differential play.

View photos Virgil van Dijk Southampton More

