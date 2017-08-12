Fantasy Football: Benteke, Davies and other undervalued players worth adding

Well, here we are with just a few precious few moments left before the start of the 2017-18 Premier League season. So instead of getting caught up in preamble narrative and with no ado, here is a quick list of 11 players who are both great potential values and differentials.

GK: Asmir Begovic - Bournemouth, £5.7m, owned in 1.91% of teams

After two years on Chelsea’s bench, Begovic found his way back to a starting job by joining Bournemouth. His former Blues teammate, Nathan Ake, was terrific in his loan stint with the Cherries last season which should put his fellow new signing in a great position to earn points between clean sheets and saves.

DEF: Cedric Soares - Southampton, £5.9m, owned in 3.19% of teams

Cedric made the top 10 in accurate crosses among all players last season, and every player with more also had more provided more goals. The Portugal international will see a huge surge in assists if those numbers normalise.

DEF: Alfie Mawson - Swansea, £5.8m, owned in 0.81% of teams

Swansea’s defence ended the year on a strong note, earning three clean sheets in their final five matches and helping them secure Premier League safety. Mawson himself had a sneaky four goals which was good enough to place five at his position.

DEF: Ben Davies - Tottenham, £5.8m, owned in 1.99% of teams

The Welshman is the cheapest entry point into the Tottenham defence and, with Danny Rose’s recent comments, Davies may have his job even longer than expected. Fun fact - Spurs kept more clean sheets with Davies on the pitch (eight) than with his English counterpart (seven).

MID: Andros Townsend - Crystal Palace, £6.5m, owned in 1.07% of teams

Much like Cedric, Townsend’s incredibly high accurate cross tally (59) should have translated to far more than his four assists. With Palace shifting to a back three, Patrick van Aanholt will often overlap the Englishman allowing him more space and freedom down the left wing.

