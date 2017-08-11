Fantasy Football: Our expert's starting XI for the first round of Premier League matches

Each week we aim to provide you with statistically and factually based Fantasy articles. This is not one of those articles though, this is where I'll share my Goal Fantasy line-up for the start of the season.

Here's why I've selected each player for the first round of matches which get underway on Friday evening as Leicester City visit Arsenal at the Emirates. Don't forget to enter your team into our mini league using the pin code 37353.

GK: Fraser Forster - Southampton, £6.1m, Owned in 3.59% of teams

Forster finished last season sixth in points among goalkeepers and faces just two top 10 defences in his first 10 matches.

DEF: Vincent Kompany - Manchester City, £6.2m, Owned in 7.11% of teams

After dealing with injuries for most of the year (again), Kompany came back with a vengeance earning three goals and four clean sheets in the last seven matches of the campaign.

DEF: Cedric Soares - Southampton, £5.9m, Owned in 2.92% of teams

He has the same easy early schedule as Forster and finished last season in the top three for accurate crosses among defenders which should lead to more assists this term.

DEF: Ben Davies - Tottenham, £5.9m, Owned in 1.36% of teams

Davies is a great placeholder for Kieran Trippier as he’s part of the same Spurs defence and carries the same price.

MID: Dele Alli - Tottenham, £7.7m, Owned in 36.78% of teams

A bit uninventive but, with Alexis Sanchez out for the first couple of Arsenal's matches, there’s no midfielder more capable of racking up both goals and assists than Alli.

