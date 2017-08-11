Fantasy Football: Our expert's starting XI for the first round of Premier League matches

Each week we aim to provide you with statistically and factually based Fantasy articles. This is not one of those articles though, this is where I'll share my Goal Fantasy line-up for the start of the season.
Here's why I've selected each player for the first round of matches which get underway on Friday evening as Leicester City visit Arsenal at the Emirates. Don't forget to enter your team into our mini league using the pin code 37353.
GK: Fraser Forster - Southampton, £6.1m, Owned in 3.59% of teams
Forster finished last season sixth in points among goalkeepers and faces just two top 10 defences in his first 10 matches.
DEF: Vincent Kompany - Manchester City, £6.2m, Owned in 7.11% of teams
After dealing with injuries for most of the year (again), Kompany came back with a vengeance earning three goals and four clean sheets in the last seven matches of the campaign.
DEF: Cedric Soares - Southampton, £5.9m, Owned in 2.92% of teams
He has the same easy early schedule as Forster and finished last season in the top three for accurate crosses among defenders which should lead to more assists this term.
DEF: Ben Davies - Tottenham, £5.9m, Owned in 1.36% of teams
Davies is a great placeholder for Kieran Trippier as he’s part of the same Spurs defence and carries the same price.
MID: Dele Alli - Tottenham, £7.7m, Owned in 36.78% of teams
A bit uninventive but, with Alexis Sanchez out for the first couple of Arsenal's matches, there’s no midfielder more capable of racking up both goals and assists than Alli.
MID: Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City, Owned in £7.5m, 30.09% of teams
The Belgium international led the league in assists last season and is one of only about four Manchester City players I trust to make 30 or more starts barring injury so he's well worth including.
MID: Davy Klaassen - Everton, £6.4m, Owned in 7.05% of teams
A bit more on the risky side, but Klaassen will be a bargain if he can even come close to replicating his goal tally in the Eredivisie last season.
MID: Christian Atsu - Newcastle, £5.6m, Owned in .89% of teams
With two goals and two assists in five pre-season starts, Atsu is looking like a great bargain and differential play this season.
FOR: Sergio Aguero - Manchester City, £8.0m, Owned in 19.73% of teams
As I wrote a few days ago, I have doubted Aguero in the past and do not intend on starting the season with that mistake again so he makes the grade.
FOR: Romelu Lukaku - Manchester United, Owned in £7.9m, 45.79% of teams
Unfortunately the high ownership makes Lukaku a must own as not involving him would give almost half of all owners a leg up on you if the Manchester United frontman scores.
FOR: Roberto Firmino - Liverpool, £7.8m, Owned in 5.55% of teams
Firmino was always an interesting option and, having seemingly been handed penalty duties, the Brazilian could be headed for a high-scoring season in terms of both goals and assists.