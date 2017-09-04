Fantasy Football: Five players who moved on Deadline Day

As seems to be the trend in recent years, deadline day was not nearly as exciting as most expected. Big stars like Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho, Virgil van Dijk and more all ended up staying at their clubs which leaves their roles and, therefore Fantasy value, up in the air. However, five high-profile players did move on the final day of the summer window, so which ones should you be transferring into your team?

Wilfried Bony - Forward, Swansea, £5.9m, owned by 5.03% of managers

Bony has returned to Swansea after unsuccessful spells at Manchester City and Stoke. He was fantastic in his last stint in Wales wherein he scored 25 goals in just a season and a half. The ownership, manager, and tactics have all changed since he left but, if he can get on the score sheet early, his £5.9m price tag could make him a huge value.

Fernando Llorente - Forward, Tottenham, £7.0m, owned by 0.08% of managers

Llorente’s move to Tottenham seemed to come out of left field, but could prove very important for the North London outfit this season. He will not start often but, if Harry Kane gets injured this season, the Spaniard can surely muster more than the two goals Vincent Janssen managed in the same role. That having been said, Llorente’s high price makes him irrelevant unless he starts regularly.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Midfielder, Liverpool, £6.3m, owned by 5.03% of managers

Just four days after losing 4-0 to Liverpool, Oxlade-Chamberlain moved to Anfield on deadline day. The former Arsenal man has a hefty price tag considering the fact that the last goal he scored was last December. so whilst he may well improve Liverpool in real life, there’s not much he can offer your Fantasy team for now.



Renato Sanches - Midfielder, Swansea, £6.6m, owned by 0.48% of managers

Sanches move to Swansea was one of the stranger events of deadline day, but could be just what they need to stay up. Unfortunately he does not bring a great track record of Fantasy value though, with just two goals and one assist in his club career. If he plays in an advanced role he could be worth owning, but it’s probably best to take a wait-and-see approach for now.

Mamadou Sakho - Defender, Crystal Palace, £5.7m, owned by 0.02% of managers

Why Liverpool let Sakho leave the club no one but Jurgen Klopp will ever know. Their loss is Crystal Palace’s gain however, especially considering his familiarity from the club from last season’s loan. They kept just seven clean sheets last season, yet four of them came in Sakho's eight appearances. If he can provide stability to Palace’s back line, his low ownership and price could make him a very useful asset in Fantasy.