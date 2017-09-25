Fantasy Football: Four Champions League sleepers worth considering this season

The Goal Champions League game is one of the most difficult Fantasy challenges you will ever experience, with a whopping 1,021 eligible players from 17 different leagues.

With numbers like that, the greatest advantage you can have in this game is depth of knowledge. It’s very easy for people to get distracted by the sheer star power in a competition such as this one, which means plenty of quality players fall through the cracks. It’s this profile that we will focus on today, with each option listed falling both outside the top 10 of price at their position and below 5% total ownership.

Forward: Moussa Dembele - Celtic, £6.6m, 0.77% owned

Dembele had a breakout season last year at age 20, finishing with 17 goals in the Scottish Premier League. Perhaps even more impressive were his five goals in the Champions League, including two against Manchester City. He missed the first match of the group stages due to a hamstring injury but already found the net in his one start this season. A match up against Anderlecht, who currently sit just seventh in the Belgian top tier should provide the Frenchman plenty of opportunities to put his name on the scoresheet.

Midfielder: Son Heung-Min - Tottenham, £6.8m, 1.84% owned

It’s surprising that the Korean’s ownership has stayed this low after a dominant performance against Borussia Dortmund in round one of the Champions League. Son proved his goal scoring capability last season, racking up 24 in all competitions for Tottenham and should be a massive threat against the weakest team in Group H (APOEL). He was rested in league play at the weekend and, as Dele Alli is still suspended, is practically guaranteed a start on Tuesday.

Defender: Faouzi Ghoulam - Napoli, £6.0m, 1.25% owned

Napoli suffered a disappointing loss to Shakhtar in their last European match, but will hope to rebound against Feyenoord on Tuesday. As for Ghoulam, he is about as attacking a defender as any, currently boasting the most goals contributed (Goals + Assists) by any Serie A defender. He also sits top five in total crosses in Italy among all players. Chasing clean sheets can lead to disappointment but the fact that he gets forward so often gives him incredible Fantasy potential.

Goalkeeper: Alisson - Roma, £6.0m, 1.68% owned

