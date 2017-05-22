Fantasy Football: Harry Kane heads the final 2016-17 Premier League Team of the Week

Well, that’s it. The Premier League season is now over, but what a send off it gave us.

Five teams scored three or more goals which made this one of the highest scoring fantasy weeks of the season. Below are 11 players who earned the most points in the final week of the season.

GK: Jack Butland - Stoke City - 1 Game, 6 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

DF: Vincent Kompany - Man City - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

Kompany has been nothing short of terrific since his return from injury. He has solidified the back line to the tune of five clean sheets in seven matches, and scored three goals over that same period. The Belgian’s performance on Sunday was spectacular and helped to ensure Manchester City secured third place and avoid a Champions League play-off.

DF: Geoff Cameron - Stoke City - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

DF: Ben Davies - Tottenham - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Goal Conceded = 8 Points

MF: Paul Pogba - Manchester United - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

Nobody has accused Pogba of having the most spectacular season, but it was good to see him show some of his fantasy potential in MW38. He directly contributed towards just 16% of Manchester United’s goal this term and will certainly be hoping for better in 2016-17.

MF: Dele Alli - Tottenham - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

MF: Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

Since joining Liverpool, Wijnaldum has been primarily playing in central midfield which led to a decrease in his fantasy potential. That having been said, while Coutinho and Mane were picking up laudits week on week, Gini was just assisting more than either of them. It’s unlikely he gets much playing time on the wing under Jurgen Klopp but, if he does, he would undoubtedly become a top fantasy asset once more.

MF: Andre Ayew - West Ham - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

