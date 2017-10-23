Fantasy Football: Kane, Ozil and Otamendi lead Goal's Team of the Week

This week was not the overwhelming one that was expected from both Manchester clubs, though City did pull away late in their match. Instead, we have one of our most diverse Team of the Week’s of the season with seven different clubs represented. Here's a look at the best possible line-up you could have picked.

Goal-Fantasy-Football-registertowin More

GK: Fraser Forster - Southampton - 1 Game, 2 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 8 Points

DF: Nicolas Otamendi - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

Don’t look now, but Otamendi now leads all defenders in both goals and points scored in the Goal game. Manchester City have conceded the fewest Premier League goals this season which is even more impressive when you consider that captain Vincent Kompany has played in just three matches.