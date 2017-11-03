Fantasy Football: Layvin Kurzawa outshines Neymar in Goal's Champions League Team of the Week

It was a bad week for Spanish teams in round four of the Champions League group stages. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both drew to supposedly inferior opponents while holders Real Madrid fell to Tottenham. Sevilla were the only La Liga club that won and, appropriately, the only one to place a player in our Goal Team of the Week.

GK: Silvio Proto - Olympiakos - 1 Game, 6 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

DF: Layvin Kurzawa - PSG - 1 Game, 3 Goals, 1 Clean Sheet = 28 Points

It’s unlikely that anyone expected Layvin Kurzawa to come away with the match ball on Tuesday, yet here we are. Not only did the 25-year-old score a hat-trick but also kept his fourth consecutive clean sheet of the group stages. It’s obviously unrealistic to expect this kind of performance every time out but he, and every other PSG defender, should be more heavily owned in this format of the game.