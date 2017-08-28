Fantasy Football: Liverpool claim four spots in Goal's Team of the Week

This week was not a particularly high scoring with best possible XI scoring a combined 109 points, the lowest of this season thus far. This was largely driven by the fact that only one match had more than 3 combined goals and many of the scorers were not heavily owned. With that in mind, get ready to see some new names here in the MW3 Team of the Week.
GK: Fraser Forster - Southampton - 1 Game, 6 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points
DF: Ciaran Clark - Newcastle - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points
So, did you expect Ciaran Clark to be the Player of the Week? Clark had just one point coming into this week but with a clean sheet and a goal, he certainly had a great match on Saturday. Will that translate into future success? Probably not.
DF: Kyle Naughton - Swansea - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points
DF: Cesar Azpilicueta - Chelsea - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points
DF: Joseph Gomez - Liverpool - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points
MF: Mohamed Salah - Liverpool - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points
Salah put in a fantastic performance just a week on from being dropped by Jurgen Klopp in match week two. He led all midfielders in points, but arguably disappointed as he could, maybe should have had at least another of each. Liverpool look absolutely devastating in attack so, even though there is some rotation risk, Salah would definitely be a good buy.
MF: Cesc Fabregas - Chelsea - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points
MF: Dele Alli - Tottenham - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points
It was a disappointing day at Wembley yet again for Tottenham but that didn’t keep Alli from being a constant threat in the Burnley penalty area. He still sits behind teammates Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen in both shots and shots on target, but his chances do seem more dangerous at the moment. Considering his high ownership though, you may want to give the England international a short leash as a well timed and executed shift off of him could really boost your overall ranking.
MF: Sadio Mane - Liverpool - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points
FWD: Alvaro Morata - Chelsea - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 10 Points
With all of the attention on Lukaku, Kane and Firmino, Morata has been busy putting in solid performances and notching two goals and two assists in his first two home matches. He currently sits with the second highest points total for a forward in the Goal game and, with Hazard set to return, could be set for even bigger returns in the coming weeks.
FWD: Roberto Firmino - Liverpool - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 10 Points