Fantasy Football: Lukaku, Salah and Alli star in the season's first Team of the Week

Just like that, the Premier League is off and running and what an opening weekend it was. There were goals flying in all over the place, with half of all Premier League teams scoring multiple times. Which players stood out in match week one though? Check out our Goal Fantasy team of the week below!

Goal-Fantasy-Football-registertowin More

GK: Jonas Lossl - 9pts – 4 saves – 1 Clean Sheet

DEF: Ben Davies – 14pts – 1 goal – 1 Clean Sheet

While Kyle Walker-Peters was off claiming a Man of the Match award on his debut, Ben Davies shut down almost every attempt down the left and even scored a goal to boot. The Wales international is definitely worth a look while Danny Rose is still out through injury.

Tottenham 8/1 to win Premier League

View photos Ahmed Hegazi West Brom More

DEF: Ahmed Hegazi – 14pts – 1 goal – 1 Clean Sheet

Hegazi was a bit of surprise package on Saturday, but could hold great value if he keeps his starting spot. He is the cheapest starting option among the defenders at West Brom, who happen to have a very kind schedule over the next 10 matches. Oh, and he currently leads all defenders in both goals (one) and shots on target (two).

DEF: Chris Brunt – 10pts – 1 assist – 1 Clean Sheet

DEF: Zanka – 10 pts – 1 assist – 1 Clean Sheet

GFX STATS FANTASY TOTW MW1 More

MID: Mohamed Salah – 11pts – 1 assist – 1 goal

Saturday ended up being a disappointing day for Liverpool, but a goal and assist from the Egyptian on his debut was definitely a bright spot. The underlying stats weren’t in his favour though (one shot on target and zero chances created), so it may be wise to keep a close eye on him in the coming weeks to see if he can maintain this level of production.

Read More