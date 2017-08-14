Fantasy Football: Lukaku, Salah and Alli star in the season's first Team of the Week

Just like that, the Premier League is off and running and what an opening weekend it was. There were goals flying in all over the place, with half of all Premier League teams scoring multiple times. Which players stood out in match week one though? Check out our Goal Fantasy team of the week below!
GK: Jonas Lossl - 9pts – 4 saves – 1 Clean Sheet
DEF: Ben Davies – 14pts – 1 goal – 1 Clean Sheet
While Kyle Walker-Peters was off claiming a Man of the Match award on his debut, Ben Davies shut down almost every attempt down the left and even scored a goal to boot. The Wales international is definitely worth a look while Danny Rose is still out through injury.
DEF: Ahmed Hegazi – 14pts – 1 goal – 1 Clean Sheet
Hegazi was a bit of surprise package on Saturday, but could hold great value if he keeps his starting spot. He is the cheapest starting option among the defenders at West Brom, who happen to have a very kind schedule over the next 10 matches. Oh, and he currently leads all defenders in both goals (one) and shots on target (two).
DEF: Chris Brunt – 10pts – 1 assist – 1 Clean Sheet
DEF: Zanka – 10 pts – 1 assist – 1 Clean Sheet
MID: Mohamed Salah – 11pts – 1 assist – 1 goal
Saturday ended up being a disappointing day for Liverpool, but a goal and assist from the Egyptian on his debut was definitely a bright spot. The underlying stats weren’t in his favour though (one shot on target and zero chances created), so it may be wise to keep a close eye on him in the coming weeks to see if he can maintain this level of production.
MID: Paul Pogba – 8pts – 1 goal
MID: Dele Alli – 8pts – 1 goal
FOR: Romelu Lukaku – 12pts – 2 goals
His high ownership made him a big gamble heading into week one and it paid off for almost half of all Fantasy owners. With Manchester United looking very dangerous in their first match, and ranking third this week in chances created, Lukaku should get plenty more opportunities to score in coming fixtures.
FOR: Jamie Vardy – 12pts – 2 goals
FOR: Steve Mounie – 12pts – 2 goals