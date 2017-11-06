Fantasy Football: Manchester City and Liverpool dominate the Goal Fantasy Team of the Week - again!

Matchweek 11 of Premier League action is now in the books and there were interesting developments at both ends of the table, with Manchester City continuing their dominant unbeaten run while Bournemouth and Everton both managed to climb out of the relegation spots with wins this weekend.

Understandably, each of those three clubs all placed at least one player in our team of the week; keep reading to see the other players who had the best performances in the Goal Fantasy game.

GK: Asmir Begovic - Bournemouth - 1 Game, 5 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 9 Points

DF: Steve Cook - Bournemouth - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

