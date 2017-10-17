Fantasy Football: Manchester City midfielders dominate Goal's Team of the Week

Manchester City continued to be ruthless this week scoring an absurd seven goals against Stoke. This is obviously reflected in our Team of the Week as three of their midfielders are included, and it could have been even more with at least one of them being involved in every goal on Saturday.

GK: David De Gea - Manchester United - 1 Game, 5 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 9 Points

DF: Isaac Hayden - Newcastle - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 2 Goals Conceded = 7 Points

Hayden was definitely the biggest surprise package this week, popping up with a wonderful goal against Southampton. He is currently playing in the midfield next to Jonjo Shelvey and, as such, could have extra value as a defender playing further up the pitch. Much like Eric Dier in 2015/16 this means he has has a higher chance of notching goals and assists while retaining his claim on clean sheet points.

DF: Antonio Valencia - Manchester United - 1 Game, 1 Clean Sheet = 7 Points

DF: Toby Alderweireld - Tottenham - 1 Game, 1 Clean Sheet = 7 Points

MF: Raheem Sterling - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 2 Assists = 14 Points

This performance was definitely on the cards as Sterling had actually been averaging the most points of any Manchester City midfielder coming into this week. His goal and two assists have seen the England international leapfrog every other midfielder in the league in terms of total points scored (49). Considering City rank as both the best attack and defence in the Premier League, it may be wise to max out the club limit for the blue half of Manchester.

MF: Leroy Sane - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

MF: Christian Eriksen - Tottenham - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

The Dane’s creation stats are all down this season, but he’s certainly made up for it by scoring plenty of goals for both club and country. Eriksen currently leads the league in shot accuracy (81%) and despite a tough schedule on the horizon, is a reliable “set and forget” Fantasy option this season.

MF: Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City - 1 Game, 2 Assists = 8 Points

FWD: Gabriel Jesus - Manchester City - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 12 Points

FWD: Manolo Gabbiadini - Southampton - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 12 Points

Well, after months of being able to dismiss him outright, Gabbiadini has forced his way back into the Fantasy spotlight. A double on Sunday could be a sign that he might go on a run similar to the five goals in three matches that he scored when he originally joined Southampton. Considering Saints sit sixth in chances created, even a decent shot accuracy percentage would put him on pace for 12+ goals this season.

FWD: Tammy Abraham - Swansea City - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 12 Points